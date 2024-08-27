Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QTWO. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.38.

QTWO stock opened at $74.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In related news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $216,676.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $788,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $216,676.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,391 shares of company stock worth $5,997,160. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 46,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Q2 by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

