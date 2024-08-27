Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for United Therapeutics Co. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.27. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.80 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $7.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $29.82 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $346.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.86. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $353.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $44,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total value of $1,239,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,666 shares of company stock valued at $37,635,964. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,218,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

