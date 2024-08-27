Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Papa Johns International, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Papa Johns International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Papa Johns International’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. Papa Johns International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PZZA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International Trading Up 5.8 %

PZZA stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52. Papa Johns International has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Papa Johns International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,074,000 after buying an additional 166,246 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,477 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the second quarter valued at about $93,586,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 281,399 shares during the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.