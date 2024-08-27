Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alliant Energy Co. Boosted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alliant Energy in a report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $58.69.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.