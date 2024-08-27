Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altice USA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

Altice USA Stock Performance

NYSE:ATUS opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

