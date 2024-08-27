Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Increased by Analyst

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

ACGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $109.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $110.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 786,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,382,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,119,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

