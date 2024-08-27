Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a report released on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BCE from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.33.

BCE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$47.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.52. BCE has a 1 year low of C$42.58 and a 1 year high of C$58.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion.

BCE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.58%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.