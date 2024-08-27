Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. Decreased by Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

ITRG opened at $0.98 on Monday. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $86.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

