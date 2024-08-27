Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Increased by Zacks Research

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $160.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,725 shares of company stock valued at $8,892,731 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.