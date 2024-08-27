Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Reduced by Analyst

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRO. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

