Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Dollarama Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 324.09% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOL. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$132.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.50.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$136.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. Dollarama has a one year low of C$85.44 and a one year high of C$136.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$128.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$118.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total transaction of C$4,853,821.17. In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total value of C$140,627.52. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total value of C$4,853,821.17. Insiders sold a total of 66,465 shares of company stock worth $8,220,415 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

