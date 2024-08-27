Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) PT Lowered to $190.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KWR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quaker Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $168.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.53 and a 200 day moving average of $184.60. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $221.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 337.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,226,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,077.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 131,891 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,196.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 117,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 82,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

