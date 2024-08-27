Quhuo (QH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th.

Quhuo Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:QH opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

