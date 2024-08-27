RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Down 2%

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.33 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.10). 303,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 527% from the average session volume of 48,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

RA International Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.17 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99.

RA International Group Company Profile

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

