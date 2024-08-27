Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDN. UBS Group increased their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,792,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,565,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,012,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,752 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6,836.0% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 585,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 577,439 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 460.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 660,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 542,801 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

