Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Stock Price Up 20%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 3,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 21,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Up 20.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

