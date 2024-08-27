Rallybio’s (RLYB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.
RLYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rallybio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Rallybio from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rallybio
Rallybio Stock Performance
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLYB. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the fourth quarter valued at $4,128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rallybio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,873,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
About Rallybio
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rallybio
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.