Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,320,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $163,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $118.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.29.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

