RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter Sells 3,000 Shares

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $256,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $76.01. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC assumed coverage on RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of RB Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

