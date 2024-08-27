RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to $92.50

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $79.00 to $92.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.36.

RBA opened at $86.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $76.01.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RB Global will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,724.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,216. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 603,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

