RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.25

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.25 and traded as low as $19.22. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 67,179 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of RCM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

RCM Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $157.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 67.39%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in RCM Technologies by 466.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 49,350 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

