Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.27.

Shares of O stock opened at $61.77 on Monday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,492,000 after purchasing an additional 531,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,043,000 after purchasing an additional 413,865 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $506,526,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

