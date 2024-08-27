Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Scotiabank

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.1 %

O stock opened at $61.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 974,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

