Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM):

8/22/2024 – Beam Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Beam Therapeutics had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Beam Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Beam Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Beam Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Beam Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.87. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

