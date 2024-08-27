Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM):

  • 8/22/2024 – Beam Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/7/2024 – Beam Therapeutics had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/7/2024 – Beam Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2024 – Beam Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/6/2024 – Beam Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/23/2024 – Beam Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.87. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

