Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cargojet (CJT)

8/15/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$175.00 to C$178.00.

8/15/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$160.00 to C$165.00.

8/15/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$135.00 to C$140.00.

8/15/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$173.00 to C$176.00.

7/24/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$150.00 to C$156.00.

7/10/2024 – Cargojet was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$165.00 to C$175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CJT stock opened at C$127.89 on Tuesday. Cargojet Inc. has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$120.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently -145.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$1,057,623.29. In related news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$1,057,623.29. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$199,875.00. Insiders have sold 11,372 shares of company stock worth $1,540,886 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

