Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 5,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 48,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

About Recruiter.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.