Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $111.93 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $126.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

