RediShred Capital (KUT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect RediShred Capital to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. RediShred Capital had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of C$17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.59 million.

Shares of KUT opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.97. The stock has a market cap of C$56.55 million, a P/E ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.30. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.42.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

