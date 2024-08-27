Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,520,000 after acquiring an additional 830,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after acquiring an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,922,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,009,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

