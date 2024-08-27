Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading Up 40%

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 40% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 221,309,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Remote Monitored Systems Stock Up 40.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £17.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.84.

About Remote Monitored Systems

(Get Free Report)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Remote Monitored Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Monitored Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.