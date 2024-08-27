Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for enCore Energy Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:EU)

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of enCore Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ventum Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on enCore Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:EU opened at C$4.89 on Monday. enCore Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$6.91. The company has a market cap of C$903.33 million, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

