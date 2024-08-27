Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITR. Raymond James increased their price target on Integra Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Integra Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

CVE ITR opened at C$1.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.16. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.