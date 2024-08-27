Reviewing Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) & LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LXP Industrial Trust and Farmland Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.98%. Farmland Partners has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.77%. Given Farmland Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than LXP Industrial Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $340.42 million 8.91 $30.38 million $0.04 257.63 Farmland Partners $56.65 million 8.69 $30.91 million $0.51 20.04

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Farmland Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Farmland Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LXP Industrial Trust. Farmland Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 9.50% 1.51% 0.80% Farmland Partners 36.89% 3.97% 2.01%

Volatility and Risk

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 1,300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmland Partners pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats LXP Industrial Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.