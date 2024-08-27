Reviewing Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX)

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Carmell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -354.86% -210.36% -89.33% Carmell N/A -171.27% -22.94%

Risk and Volatility

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.68, indicating that its stock price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $2.83 million 1.32 -$10.63 million ($38.91) -0.03 Carmell $12,320.00 1,192.63 -$15.44 million N/A N/A

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Carmell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Intelligent Bio Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Carmell.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intelligent Bio Solutions and Carmell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Carmell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Carmell shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Carmell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carmell beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

