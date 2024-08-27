Reviewing Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Avidbank 12.13% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oxford Bank and Avidbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $12.06 million $4.87 6.61 Avidbank $122.33 million 1.24 $16.80 million $2.08 9.33

Avidbank has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Oxford Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avidbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oxford Bank and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Avidbank 0 1 2 0 2.67

Avidbank has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.12%. Given Avidbank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avidbank is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Summary

Avidbank beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides personal lending products, including secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprising working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. In addition, the company offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC real estate secured loans. Further, it provides various financing solutions, such as fund finance, structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. Additionally, the company offers various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, positive pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, risk and fraud analytics services, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and complimentary notary services. Furthermore, it offers online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

