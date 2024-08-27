Reviewing Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) & Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF)

Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vox Royalty $12.31 million 11.37 -$100,000.00 $0.01 278.78

This table compares Beadell Resources and Vox Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Beadell Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vox Royalty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beadell Resources and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vox Royalty has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Vox Royalty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vox Royalty is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Beadell Resources and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A Vox Royalty 0.44% 2.06% 1.75%

Summary

Vox Royalty beats Beadell Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beadell Resources

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

