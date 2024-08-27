Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

RVPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reviva Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RVPH

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RVPH opened at $0.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.09. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.59% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.