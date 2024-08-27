Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.92 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.92 ($0.29). Approximately 137,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 528,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.30 ($0.28).

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £69.89 million, a P/E ratio of 730.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,314.61.

About Revolution Beauty Group

Revolution Beauty Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, wholesale, and retail of beauty products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers makeup and cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce channels.

