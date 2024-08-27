Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at TD Cowen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.09. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,735,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2,269.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 351,704 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 280,151 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 229,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Revolve Group by 12,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 178,475 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

