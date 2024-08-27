Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

REXR stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

