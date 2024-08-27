Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 134.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $188.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CFO Daron Evans purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $199,974. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Rezolute by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

