Richard W. Cardin Sells 12,000 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.85.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 29.87%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 19.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 152.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

