Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.51

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.51 and traded as high as $12.26. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 37,546 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RELL. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $170.76 million, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

