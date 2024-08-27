Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Sells C$116,943.00 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total value of C$116,943.00.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$39.97 on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.64.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$481.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.0348897 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 target price on Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Richelieu Hardware

About Richelieu Hardware

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.