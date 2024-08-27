Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.64

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.64 and traded as low as C$39.73. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$39.97, with a volume of 23,931 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.64.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$481.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.0348897 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 4,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.25, for a total value of C$161,009.20. In other news, Director Marc Poulin acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,526.90. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.25, for a total value of C$161,009.20. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

Featured Articles

