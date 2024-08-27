Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.27

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.27 and traded as high as $13.46. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 221,844 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $236.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,012,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,465,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 843,419 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

