RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.71

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.71 and traded as high as C$18.82. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.77, with a volume of 691,666 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.86.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.71. The stock has a market cap of C$5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.30.

(Get Free Report)

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.