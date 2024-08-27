Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.03.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RSKD. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
