RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.25.

RLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $67,149,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $52,592,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 237.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,864,000 after buying an additional 146,324 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 203,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,029,000 after buying an additional 80,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 585.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. RLI has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.22.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

