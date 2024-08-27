Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

GTLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Shares of GTLB opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. GitLab has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,867.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,109 shares in the company, valued at $12,758,527.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in GitLab by 527.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 1,890.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 143,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135,824 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 143,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 104,495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 6.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 647,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 39,386 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

